Marondera Slay Queen Steals 18 Cows

By Crime and Courts Reporter- Police in Marondera have arrested a local model, Rumbidzai Samantha Matemachani, for stealing 18 cows.

Matemachani is known in the Mashhonaland East Provincial capital for her fashion and stylish behaviour.

Police said the Marondera woman, and sold all the stolen cows for cash.

Mashonaland East provincial police spokesperson, Inspector Simon Chazovachii, confirmed the arrest.

“Police arrested a Marondera woman in connection with stock theft,” said Insp Chazovachii.

“She is expected to appear in court soon. Cases of stock theft in the province have become a thorn in the flesh of villagers in a number of areas within the province.

“We are urging people to closely monitor and secure their livestock.

“As the Zimbabwe Republic Police, we are warning criminals who are causing sleepless nights to farmers that their days are numbered.

“Police will not hesitate to bring all criminals to book,” said Insp Chazovachii.

