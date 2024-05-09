Mnangagwa Grants National Hero Status to Own Loyalist

By A Correspondent|ZimEye

In a move steeped in political significance, Zanu PF leader Mr. Emmerson Mnangagwa has posthumously granted national hero status to the late Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita, a former Director in the President’s Office and purported chief agent within the Central Intelligence Organisation (CIO).

Announcing the decision in a statement released on Tuesday, Zanu PF declared, “ZANU PF First Secretary, President E D Mnangagwa has conferred a National Hero Status to the late former Director in the President’s Office, Ezekiel Tobias Musiiwa Chaunoita.”

Chaunoita, who passed away at the age of 66, served in a pivotal role within the corridors of power, wielding influence within the clandestine realm of the CIO.

His elevation to national hero status underscores the intricate interplay between political loyalty and official recognition within Zimbabwe’s power structures.

