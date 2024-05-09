Monica Mutsvangwa Alleges Sinister Agenda Against Her Family

By A Correspondent| Women Affairs minister Monica Mutsvangwa has accused people within the system of fighting her family by arresting her son while she was away.

This follows yesterday’s arrest of Mutsvangwa’s son Neville for illegal foreign currency trading.

In a leaked audio making rounds on social media Monica is heard saying her son was innocent while alleging a sinister agenda against her family.

“It’s definitely political victimisation because my son doesn’t trade in foreign currency, doesn’t trade in ZiG. So I don’t know what it is and why it had to wait while I am away. They timed it while I am away, so I don’t know…,” said Mutsvangwa.

Despite Monica exonerating her son, he is known to trade in foreign currency and is currently involved in exchanging US dollars for South African Rands in what is popularly called EFT.

He openly posts his forex trading rates in Whatsapp groups.

