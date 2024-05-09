ZIFA Shuts Down Magaya’s Stadium For Not Having Toilets

By Sports Reporter- The Zimbabwe Football Association has temporarily suspended the controversial preacher Walter Magaya’s Heart Stadium from hosting Castle Lager Premier Soccer League (PSL) matches for lacking public toilets.

The FIB is responsible for inspecting football stadiums across the country and assesses the facilities’ safety, infrastructure, and compliance with relevant regulations.

Magaya’s Stadium has no ablution facilities since its homologation in March.

A stadium must also have water and other sanitary requirements for it to be fit for public use.

“Sanitary facilities should be provided for a range of needs, including at least one accessible cubicle within all large WC blocks along with low-level urinals, WCs and hand basins to cater for those of short stature,” a FIFA instructive document seen by ZimEye reads.

Magaya fooled President Emmerson Mnangagwa into officially opening the Stadium early this year.

Before this, ZIFA had advised Magaya first to solve the ablution facility, but he ignored this requirement and used his proximity to the President to bypass that requirement.

At the time of the official opening, Magaya said he had plans to host the Zimbabwe Warriors matches, but all that seems to have been lip service from the disgraced Man-of-God to fool Mnangagwa.

The Stadium relied on hiring mobile toilets, which was overwhelming on matchdays.

Heart’s temporary suspension has forced the home team, Yadah, to use Rufaro Stadium as their new home ground.

The Miracle Boys are set to host CAPS United on Saturday at Rufaro stadium, making the ceremonial home of football the only venue to use as home ground for all four Harare-based topflight league teams.

Stadium crisis is one of the major problems in the country.

Currently, Zimbabwe does not have a CAF-approved facility which can be used for any international football game.

-Online

