COSAFA Rewards Sunday Chidzambwa

Former Zimbabwean coach Sunday Chidzambwa and ex-FIFA referee Felix Tangawarima were honoured at the COSAFA Awards 2023 on Thursday night.

Chidzambwa and Tangawarima were award among the first recipients of the Life Time Achievement award at the award ceremony which was held at Sandton Convention Centre in Johannesburg.

Chidzambwa, a record four-time COSAFA Cup winner, was honoured in the services of coaching, while Tangawarima, who is now the COSAFA head of referees, was awarded under the referee’s services.

In other categories, South Africa dominated the winners’ list with Bafana Bafana forward Percy Tau clinching the Men’s Player of the Year award.

