Meikles Hotel Sold To The Arab

Spread the love

By Business Reporter- Meikles Hotels has rebranded Hyatt Regency, with the new Arabic management announcing that the first phase is now complete.

The name change comes five years after the hotel’s acquisition by Albwardy, a hospitality company based in the United Arab Emirates, for a reported US$20 million.

Albwardy, renowned for its management of hotels under prestigious brands such as Four Seasons and Hyatt, made the decision to rebrand the five-star establishment, which has been an integral part of Harare’s hospitality landscape since its inception in 1915 by the Meikle brothers – John, Thomas, and Stewart.

The announcement of the name change has sparked mixed reactions among Zimbabweans, with many expressing nostalgia for the original name.

On social media platform X, user Felix Kamangira remarked, “It will always be Meikles, the same way Trade Center is still Jaggers.”

Another X user, Mutape weChimanimani, condemned the renaming as “sacrilege,” reflecting the sentimental attachment Zimbabweans have to the iconic hotel.

Despite the sentimentality associated with the former name, some are optimistic about the change. One X user expressed hope that the introduction of the Hyatt brand could restore the hotel’s former glory.

The rebranding of the hotel coincides with significant renovations, including a fresh coat of paint and other refurbishments aimed at enhancing the guest experience.

The Hyatt Regency Harare is poised to welcome its first distinguished guests in August, coinciding with the Southern African Development Community (SADC) summit, which will attract regional leaders to the capital.

Additionally, the hotel is expected to play a pivotal role in hosting cricket teams from around the world during the 2027 ICC Cricket World Cup, as Zimbabwe joins South Africa and Namibia in jointly hosting the prestigious event.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...