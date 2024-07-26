Trouble For Mnangagwa As British Parly Discusses Detention Of Timba, Avondale 78

Spread the love

A British parliamentarian has asked his government to confront Zimbabwean authorities over the continued incarceration of Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) co-leader Jameson Timba and 78 other party activists.

The group was seized from Timba’s Avondale home in Harare by anti-riot police while commemorating the Day of the African Child 16 June. They have been in custody for more than a month.

Subsequent attempts to secure bail have all been dismissed by Zimbabwean courts amid claims by rights groups the judiciary was complicit in the persecution of government critics.

Speaking on Thursday in the British House of Lords, Jonathan Oates challenged the British government to “strongly” condemn the abuse of human rights in Zimbabwe.

Oates, who has opposed Zimbabwe’s readmission into the Commonwealth before, said “respect for human rights and rule of law are key pillars in any society at home and abroad”.

He added, “The government would be aware of the brutal arrests and detention of Zimbabwe opposition leader Jameson Timba and 78 supporters including a mother with a 1-year-old child.

“They have now been detained for 39 days in appalling conditions and denied their constitutional right to bail by a captured judiciary.

“Can the new minister make it clear that the government stands with all people standing up for their fundamental rights.

“Will he ask his ministerial colleagues to convey this message strongly to the government of Zimbabwe.”

In his response, the minister said he was not yet aware of the situation adding, “I will absolutely take up the suggestion he has made that the relevant ministers make it clear that the position regarding the importance of human rights in all parts of the world…”

-Zimstar

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...