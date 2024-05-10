Mutsvangwa Son Sent To Remand Prison

By Crime and Court Reporter- Zanu PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa’s son Neville has been thrown into the remand prison.

Neville and his three co-accused, Ellis Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana, were arrested Wednesday for dealing in foreign currency.

The three appeared before Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi on charges of money laundering and dealing in foreign currency.

They were remanded in custody pending the finalisation of their bail hearing next week.

Thomas Chanakira appeared for the state.

