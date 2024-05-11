Mnangagwa’s Son Caught In Dirty Gold Deals

By Business Correspondent – The involvement of Collins Mnangagwa, one of President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s twin sons, in gold dealings with Chinese entities has been exposed.

Collins is the chairman and senior partner at Chengxi Mining (Pvt) Ltd, a gold enterprise operating in the Midlands province.

Revelations suggest that the company’s activities have also led to environmental degradation and infringements upon labour rights.

Speculation regarding Collins’ association with Chengxi Mining had been circulating for some time.

However, recent events brought this to light when the company unveiled the renovated Zanu PF district offices in Shurugwi, a project in which it was involved.

During the handover ceremony, attended by Midlands Provincial Affairs Minister Owen Ncube, Simon Karimanzira, the general manager of Chengxi, publicly acknowledged Collins Mnangagwa’s position within the company.

Despite efforts to conceal Chengxi’s ownership, it has become evident that Collins, along with Karimanzira, represents the local face of the enterprise.

Concerns have been raised regarding the involvement of politically exposed individuals in foreign-owned enterprises like Chengxi, potentially affording them undue protection.

Obert Chinhamo, Director of the Anti-Corruption Trust of Southern Africa, voiced apprehensions over such entanglements, suggesting that they could contribute to a culture of impunity.

Investigations reveal that Chengxi’s operations are based on a mining claim originally allocated to Cephas Mahara, a member of the ruling Zanu PF party.

Following Mahara’s passing, his brother Chris inherited the claim, which subsequently attracted Chinese investment interest in 2022.

Collins’ involvement in Chengxi appears to coincide with a reduction in the Mahara family’s shareholding, potentially leveraging his political influence to bolster the project.

Insider reports indicate a substantial weekly gold production by Chengxi, raising suspicions of underreporting or smuggling of the precious metal.

Concerns over environmental degradation, labor rights violations, and disregard for legal frameworks have also been highlighted.

Chengxi’s practices stand in stark contrast to those of neighboring enterprises like the Anglo-American-owned Unki Mine, which has demonstrated a commitment to environmental preservation and community development.

Despite mounting concerns and governmental inquiries, little action has been taken to address the reported infractions.

