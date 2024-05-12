Former Warriors Defender Dies

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Former CAPS United, How Mine, Chapungu and Warriors defender Tapiwa Khumbuyani has died at the age of 41.

He succumbed to liver cancer in his hometown, Gweru.

Khumbuyani is survived by two children.

Popularly known as Zheveti, Khumbuyani rose to stardom in the early 2000s when he joined Chapungu.

He went on to play for teams that include Hwange, Blue Rangers, Monomotapa, Caps United and Bantu Rovers. Khumbuyani also played for the now defunct How Mine, in a career that lasted until 2019 when he retired.

Maxwell ‘MaRhino’ Dube, one of Khumbuyani’s closest friends, took to Facebook to pay tribute to the late footballer.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...