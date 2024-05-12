No Respite For Mutsvangwa

HARARE businessman, Neville Mutsvangwa, who was arrested Thursday who appeared in court this Friday facing charges of contravening the Exchange Control Act and the Postal and Telecommunications Act will spend the weekend behind bars pending finalisation of their bail hearing.

Mutsvangwa is jointly charged with Elis Majachani and Simbarashe Tichingana for contravening the Exchange Control Act, unlawfully trading in cash and money laundering.

The Harare Businessman and his accomplices are accused of operating an unregistered money transfer company, Mumba Money Transfer, for over four years which they allegedly used to illegally transfer money for clients.

Further allegations are that Mutsvangwa evaded arrest by hiding under sacks of garbage where he was found by the police.

In addition, Mutsvangwa is also facing charges of contravening the Postal and Telecommunications Act after he allegedly used a Starlink internet router without a licence.

The state is opposed to the release of the co-accused on bail pending trial, arguing that they are a flight risk as they tried to evade arrest.

The defence is yet to make submissions.

Mutsvangwa and his alleged accomplices were placed on remand this Friday and are expected back in court on Monday for continuation of their bail hearing.

