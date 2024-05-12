Police Ignore To Arrest Passion Java 

By Crime and Court Reporter- The Zimbabwe Republic Police have ignored to arrest Zanu PF apologist and controversial preacher Passion Java in a case in which he seized a hat from a female police officer.
In January 2022, Java seized a hat from a female police officer who was on duty.
The picture of Java sitting in a car wearing a female police officer’s hat went viral.
A female police officer could also be seen in the picture standing outside the vehicle without her hat.
In a statement, soon after the incident, the police said:
“The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a police hat.
“Investigations are underway and a detailed statement will be issued after completion of investigations.”
1/2 The Zimbabwe Republic Police has taken note of a photo circulating on social media in which a female Police officer is seen standing next to a man wearing a Police hat.
— Zimbabwe Republic Police (@PoliceZimbabwe) January 13, 2022
But since then, the police have said nothing about this case.