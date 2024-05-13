Sjambok Wielding Harare Man Arrested At State House Where He Wanted To See ‘His Father’ Mnangagwa

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| Felix Togaraseyi Magureyi was last week arrested he went to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa with a sjambok and a toy gun.

Magureyi has since appeared at the Harare Magistrates Court where he was remanded in custody

According to the state, on the 7th of May 2024, Magureyi went the State House at Number 1 Chancellor Avenue while driving his Toyota Hilux Raider and demanded to see President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

On arrival, Magureyi allegedly parked his motor vehicle at the visitor’s entrance and disembarked and danced before a police officer who was manning the entrance to the State House.

Magureyi told the policeman that he wanted to see Mnangagwa, claiming he is his father before forcing his way into the premises after having been denied entry leading to his arrest.

A search was conducted in Magureyi’s vehicle and police recovered an unknown pistol magazine, four rounds of ammunition, one hand-held Boafeng communication radio, a burnt bulb extract, a bunch of keys, a sjambok and a toy firearm.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...