Correction Statement…

Correction:

On Monday, May 13, 2024, we attributed an article titled “Chadzamira Violently Removes Widow From Plot” to The Midweek Watch, a publication based in the city of Masvingo.

Upon further investigation, we have discovered that the story did not originate from The Midweek Watch.

We sincerely apologize to the newspaper editor and staff for this inadvertent error.

We acknowledge that although we receive a large volume of copy from stringers, it is our responsibility to sift through and attribute sources accurately. We apologize for the oversight in this instance.

Sincerely,

The Editorial Team

