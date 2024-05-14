Ex-Minister Says ED Authorised Arrest of Political Spokesman’s Son

By Farai D Hove | In a stunning revelation, former Zimbabwean Foreign Affairs Minister Walter Mzembi has alleged that the recent arrest of Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of prominent ZANU PF spokesperson Chris Mutsvangwa and Women’s Affairs Minister Monica Mutsvangwa, was directed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa. Mzembi, who fled to South Africa in 2017 following the military ousting of then-President Robert Mugabe, made these assertions on social media, asserting his intimate knowledge of both past and present governmental operations.

Mzembi’s tweet stated, “No one expects the ZANU PF Spokesman to commit political suicide by finger pointing his boss President Emmerson Mnangagwa of authorising the arrest of his son Neville Mutsvangwa.” He further emphasized the continuity in the political control over arrests, remarking, “No Political or high profile arrests in Zimbabwe happen unless authorised by the President. This is from Mugabe’s time to his successor. Get it from me, I speak with the authority of a victim and former Minister. A Vice President unless Acting President cannot authorize the arrest of anyone, even as Acting unless he is of a sovereign & strong mind he will consult the President on the phone.”

Government officials have maintained silence over the incident, neither confirming nor denying Mzembi’s claims. The implications of such allegations could stir significant controversy within the ruling party, reflecting ongoing power struggles and the sensitive nature of political relations in Zimbabwe.

Neville Mutsvangwa’s arrest and pending trial have already sparked discussions and debates across the nation, with many awaiting further developments. The situation remains tense as analysts await any possible responses from either the President’s office or other high-ranking officials regarding Mzembi’s allegations.

