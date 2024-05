Five Nabbed Over Diamonds

FIVE men are facing theft charges after they were arrested for stealing diamonds at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

The five were remanded in custody pending bail hearing set for this Monday.

Silas Chirume (54), Edward Jacob Gunda (62), Maison Phiri (37)

Steven Wahita (56) and Isaac Muripa (37) are facing charges of theft after they allegedly stole diamonds weighing 98 carats from a local diamond company.

https://zbcnews.co.zw/local-news/five-apprehended-for-stealing-98-carat-diamonds

