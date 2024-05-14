Wangu Mazodze FC Fly High

GZU………………………….0

FC Wangu Mazodze…5

13/05/2024

By Stephen Chuma

Eastern Region Division 1 League log leaders, FC Wangu Mazodze yesterday walloped Great Zimbabwe University FC by 5 goals to nil at Mucheke Stadium in Masvingo.

The result means Zhalala Zhululu Boys maintained their 100 percent winning record after collecting maximum points in all their 5 matches.

After keeping another clean sheet yesterday, it now means FC Wangu Mazodze has gone for 450 minutes without conceding a goal.

FC Wangu Mazodze begun the match like a house on fire showing their intent to quickly dismantle a GZU team that is struggling to win matches.

It was not surprising when the red hot Edward Mafa found the opener with a simple tap in on the 25th minute. Before that striker, Tinaye Tsimba had missed two glorious chances to open the scores much to the frustrations of vocal Zhalala Zhululu fans.

The striker was again guilty of missing clear cut chances on the 31st and 45th minutes.

Nicholas Muchadei could also have scored a second for Zhalala Zhululu on the 39th minute after some good work from Tsimba but his snap shot was safely gathered by GZU goal keeper.

In the second half it was only a matter of how many goals, as the Kingdom Boys went for the broke in search of a big scoreline.

Mafa scored his second and the second of the game on 52 minutes to send the visitors bay into frenzy.

With Zhalala Zhululu supporters still celebrating the second goal, Guidance Charinda added a 3rd on the 56th minute. Substitute, MacDonald Mavuto scored a 4th on the 73rd minute as the Kingdom Boys went on a rampage.

Another substitute, Nicole Mutatiwa capped a brilliant afternoon for Zhalala Zhululu by scoring a 5th on the 87th minute.

Up next, FC Wangu Mazodze are at home against second placed Buffaloes FC in what promises to be an exciting match at Mucheke Stadium on Sunday.

