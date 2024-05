Veteran Coach On The Move Again

Veteran coach Saul Chaminuka has joined Chisumbanje-based Premier Soccer League club Green Fuel after ditching new boys Bikita Minerals.

The former Warriors assistant coach replaces Rodwell Dhlakama who was shown the exit door last month with Green Fuel on tenth position on nine points.

https://www.zbcnews.co.zw/sport/saul-chaminuka-joins-green-fuel/

