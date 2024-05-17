Caps United, DeMbare Clash In Explosive Harare Derby

FOOTBALL fans are expecting fireworks when the highly anticipated Harare derby featuring arch rivals CAPS United and Dynamos takes centre stage at Rufaro Stadium on Sunday.

For the first time since 2019, Rufaro Stadium, the ceremonial home of football will host the much-awaited match between Makepekepe and DeMbare, and fans are looking forward to the battle of supremacy.

