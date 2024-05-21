Chiwenga Homeboy Loses Powerful Post

By Political Reporter- In a strategic move seen as an attempt to marginalise Vice President Constantino Chiwenga from the presidential race, Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Chiwenga’s close ally, Mike Bimha, from the position of party Political Commissar.

Bimha, hailing from Chiwenga’s home province of Mashonaland East, has been a prominent figure within the party, holding one of its most powerful posts.

In a statement this week, Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu announced several other reassignments within the Politburo.

Among the notable changes, Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has been reassigned to the position of Party Treasurer General, replacing Patrick Chinamasa, who now serves as Zanu PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

These moves are part of a broader pattern since the 2017 coup led by Chiwenga, during which Mnangagwa has systematically eliminated Chiwenga’s allies, thereby fortifying his own position and blocking any potential succession by Chiwenga.

