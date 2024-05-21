Harare Council Declared Woman Dead And Changed Title Deeds?

Dear ZimEye

My mother in law, an elderly lady, has one of her houses in Glen Norah A which has had its title deeds altered and shifted into another person’s name on the claim that she has died.

She approached the Zimbabwe Anti Corruption Commission, they did nothing. She was told to go to the Glen Norah Police station and report but it did not yield anything as they can’t evict the person.

Weeeping Hara

There is serious corruption there at Harare Municipality who know everything that happened. The person who processes the change of ownership it seems he is no m longer there but all the same the council is not helping her.

