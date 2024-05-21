Just In— Several Feared Dead In Mabvuku Horror Crash

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Several people are feared dead in a head-on collision that happened along the Chizhanje area in Mabvuku.

Posting on his X account, former CCC Mabvuku/Tafara MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi said the police were on the accident scene to confirm the number of deaths.

“A Dark Cloud had fallen Mabvuku Tafara Constituency after a fatal accident along Donnybrook Drive Chizhanje Area.Police is yet issue an Official statement and confirm the death toll. We mourn with the affected families”, he posted.

A Dark Cloud had fallen Mabvuku Tafara Constituency after a fatal accident along Donnybrook Drive Chizhanje Area.Police is yet issue an Official statement and confirm the death toll. We mourn with the affected families. So sad @nelsonchamisa @pmkwananzi @Cde_Ostallos @PedzisaiRuh pic.twitter.com/o1y10tCrZz — Munya Kufa (@KufaMunya) May 21, 2024

https://twitter.com/KufaMunya/status/1792988669105565992/photo/1

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...