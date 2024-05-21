Just In— Several Feared Dead In Mabvuku Horror Crash
21 May 2024
By Political Reporter- Several people are feared dead in a head-on collision that happened along the Chizhanje area in Mabvuku.
Posting on his X account, former CCC Mabvuku/Tafara MP Munyaradzi Kufahakutizwi said the police were on the accident scene to confirm the number of deaths.
“A Dark Cloud had fallen Mabvuku Tafara Constituency after a fatal accident along Donnybrook Drive Chizhanje Area.Police is yet issue an Official statement and confirm the death toll. We mourn with the affected families”, he posted.