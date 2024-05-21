Lunga Red Card Ignites Storm…

Spread the love

A referee has reportedly been suspended by the South African Football Association after failing to give a red card to Mamelodi Sundowns defender Divine Lunga in the Nedbank Cup semi-final against Stellenbosch a fortnight ago.

Match official Jelly Chavani didn’t issue a second yellow card to the Warriors international following his challenge on winger Devin Titus in the first half.

Lunga was already on another yellow card when the incident happened and the Sundowns technical quickly substituted him.

According to City Press, the SAFA review committee felt that Chavani should have issued a second yellow card to Lunga, which would have resulted in his sending off.

The association has now suspended the referee following that blunder.

Safa confirmed suspension of Chivani and other match officials to the publication:

“Yes, a suspension has been handed out and we can confirm that as Safa. Some of our match officials have been suspended and we will only see some of them at the start of the new season.

“All of them will be part of the pre-season workshop in July where they’ll go over the amendments of the laws of the game, prepare for next season and reflect on the previous season,” Safa concluded.

Soccer 24 Zimbabwe

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...