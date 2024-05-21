WestProp Moves To New Offices

By Business Reporter- WestProp Holdings has moved to a more spacious office block in Mt Pleasant.

The property developer relocated on Monday to number 17B Lomagundi Road.

The company has outgrown its existing offices at 3 Fairbridge Road in Belgravia.

Its sister company, West Security Group, will now be occupying the old offices.

The Victoria Falls Stock Exchange listed company has been recruiting specialists in property management, development and construction, which has led to the need for additional office space.

The one-stop shop office complex will ensure that all customers’ needs are attended to in one place.

“The company has grown from just 10 permanent head office staff when it started to over 60 now. My biggest challenge in the last year has been not having enough office space to sit people. We are now moving to new offices where we can accommodate everyone in their own offices.

“Our company is on the trajectory of continued growth. We are confident of Zimbabwe. We are confident of the future,” said WestProp chief executive Mr Ken Sharpe.

The company is, however, building a new office complex at Millennium City that can accommodate all of its subsidiaries.

The office block will form part of the office complexes feeding into the Mall of Zimbabwe.

