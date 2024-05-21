Zanu PF Mourns Iran’s President

By A Correspondent

Harare – Zanu PF Patriots team has expressed profound grief over the tragic death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, who was killed in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a statement released on Monday, the Zanu PF Patriots said :”Zimbabwe has lost a good friend.”

President Raisi, a hardliner widely regarded as a potential successor to Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, met an untimely end when his helicopter crashed in poor weather conditions near the Azerbaijan border.

The crash, which claimed the lives of Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian, and six other passengers and crew members, has sent shockwaves through both the Iranian and international communities.

The charred wreckage of the helicopter was discovered early Monday after an intense overnight search.

Officials and state media reported that the accident occurred in mountainous terrain, complicating rescue and recovery efforts.

Zimbabwe’s Zanu PF has highlighted the loss of Raisi as a blow to the longstanding relationship between the two nations. The statement from Zanu PF Patriots captures the sentiment of loss and the importance of the friendship that had developed over the years.

“We have lost a noble figure, ” the Zanu PF Patriots reiterated, emphasizing the camaraderie and mutual support that has characterized Zimbabwe-Iran relations.

The incident not only marks the end of Raisi’s political journey but also casts a shadow over the future of Iran’s leadership dynamics.

Raisi’s hardline stance and potential candidacy as the next Supreme Leader made him a significant figure in Iran’s political landscape. His death leaves a notable void, prompting both mourning and uncertainty about the country’s path forward.

