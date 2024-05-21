Zanu PF Political Commissar Fired

By Political Reporter- Zanu PF President Emmerson Mnangagwa has removed Mike Bimha from the position of party Political Commissar.

Bimha is the former First Lady, Grace Mugabe’s brother and was holding one of the party’s powerful post.

In a statement Zanu PF Secretary General Obert Mpofu also announced several other reassignments in the Politburo.

He said Jacob Mudenda, the Speaker of the National Assembly, has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Treasurer General, taking overParty’satrick Chinamasa, who is now Zanu PF’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

MunPF’sdzi Machacha, the Principal of the Chitepo School of Ideology, replaced Bimha as the ZANU PF Political Commissar. Reads the statement:

His Excellency, the President and First Secretary of the Party Cde Dr ED Mnangagwa has made the following reassignments to the revolutionary ruling Party’s Politburo portfolios with immeParty’sffect:

1. Cde Adv J.F. Mudenda has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Treasurer General. He was formParty’se Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs.

2Party’s. Machacha has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat. HeParty’srmerly the Revolutionary Party’s Principal of the Chitepo SchooParty’seology.

3. Cde P.A. Chinamasa has been re-assigned to be the Party’s Secretary for Legal Affairs. HParty’sormerly the Party’s Treasurer General.

4. Cde Dr MParty’sa who was the Party’s Secretary for Commissariat remParty’sPolitburo Member.

