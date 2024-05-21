Zuma Remains on the Ballot, MK Party Swears

Jacob Zuma Remains on the Ballot, MK Party Swears in Commitment Amid Legal Challenges

By A Correspondent | ZimEye | n a dramatic turn of events, despite a recent Constitutional Court ruling declaring him ineligible, Jacob Zuma remains listed on the ballot for the upcoming elections. The MK Party, with which Zuma is affiliated, has issued a fervent statement reaffirming their commitment to securing a major victory in the polls.

The Constitutional Court’s decision, which was meant to disqualify Zuma due to eligibility concerns, has not deterred his party. Instead, the MK Party claims the ruling has only intensified their supporters’ resolve to vote them into power, aiming for a two-thirds majority which they believe will allow them to redirect the nation’s future.

In their statement, the MK Party criticized the current legal system and the parliamentary system, suggesting that the decision of the court reflects the views of a few against the mandate of the majority. The party emphasized its dedication to the welfare of the “black poor and downtrodden” and reiterated their stance against what they perceive as a colonial system favoring the previously advantaged.

The party also called for calm and unity among its supporters and urged them to remain focused on the electoral goal. They have announced plans for Zuma to address the nation in the coming days to further outline the course of action and rally the electorate.

As the political landscape heats up, all eyes are on the MK Party and Jacob Zuma’s next moves, as they challenge the legal boundaries and aim to redefine South African politics. The upcoming elections promise to be a pivotal moment in the nation’s history, potentially reshaping its governance and political alignment.

