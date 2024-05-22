Citizens’ Leader Gift Ostallos Siziba Unpacks Clear National Vision

Spread the love

By Gift Ostallos Siziba

A soldier without ideological orientation is a potential criminal- Sankara.

We spent our weekend in Harare with young revolutionaries under the capable Zimbabwe National Students Union on an ideological orientation and class conscienceness program.

The ideological question is the starting point of any political institution that is serious about governing.

The future must have clarity in answering the national question.

There’s no revolution without a revolutionary theory!

Amandla!

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...