Lucas Vazquez To Renew Real Madrid Contract

Lucas Vazquez says his renewal with Real Madrid is very close.

He registered 2 assists and one goal in 45 mins against Villareal last night. He has now 85 assists in his Real Madrid career.

What a guy. You can always rely on him. We love you, Cafucas. You deserve your extension

Source : Real Madrid Updates

