Mnangagwa Finally Speaks On Iran President’s Death

By A Correspondent

The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.

In a statement on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said:

“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, I extend heartfelt condolences on the passing of Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Amir-Abdollahian, and others in the tragic helicopter crash.

Our thoughts are with their families.

May their souls rest in peace.”

