Mnangagwa Finally Speaks On Iran President’s Death
22 May 2024
By A Correspondent
The Zanu PF leader Mr Emmerson Mnangagwa has paid tribute to the late President of Iran, Ebrahim Raisi, who died in a helicopter crash on Sunday.
In a statement on Tuesday, Mnangagwa said:
“On behalf of the Government and people of Zimbabwe, I extend heartfelt condolences on the passing of Iranian President Raisi, Foreign Minister Dr Amir-Abdollahian, and others in the tragic helicopter crash.
Our thoughts are with their families.
May their souls rest in peace.”