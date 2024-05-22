Toni Kroos Calls It A Day

Luka Modrić’s message to Toni Kroos

“Having a hard time writing these words.

The football world is sad because a historic footballer is leaving, and I admit you, I am also very sad. Man you are a legend of this sport and a legend of Real Madrid.

I really enjoyed playing by your side. It’s truly been an honour to share Real Madrid’s centre-field with you.

You have qualities that make you a unique and special footballer, and there will never be another Toni Kroos.

Unforgettable European nights, titles, the magic of the Bernabéu….we will never forget this golden time in the club of our lives.

You achieved everything but we still have one left, let’s go for the 15th.

I’ll miss you my friend”.

