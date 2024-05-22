Toni Kroos Pens Emotive Letter To Real Madrid Fans

Spread the love

Toni Kroos’ letter to Real Madrid fans:

“I’ve always said I wanted to retire here and this is what will happen. I never wanted another club after Real Madrid”.

“I could play some years more but I didn’t want to be on the bench, I want to enjoy… I am very grateful, really”.

“It’s 10 years, this has been special, this club is special, the fans are special and Real Madrid changed my life”.

“I want you ro remember me as the player I am now”.

“My goal was to finish in the best way, this season has been one of my best. This is the good moment to leave. I want you to remember me as I am now…this player”.

“It’s the most difficult decision of my career — but I’m sure this is the best one and the right one for all of us”.

“Real Madrid fans, love you. I’ll be one of you forever”.

“Now I want you to forget about my words and focus on the Champions League final. Hala Madrid Y Nada Mas”.

Credit : Real Madrid Updates

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...