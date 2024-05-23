86 ZRP Cops Promoted

Sweeping Promotions in National Police: 86 Senior Officers Ascend in Rank

By Luke Tumborwa | In a significant reshuffle within the national police force, 86 senior officers have been promoted across various ranks, signaling a major shift in leadership and operational dynamics. Key among the promoted is the well-known national police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, who, along with 16 other distinguished officers, has been elevated to the rank of Commissioner.

The announcement was made via an internal memo issued by the Directorate of Human Resources to all class ‘A’ stations nationwide. This memo, dated 24th May 2024, outlines the details of the promotions which take immediate effect.

Promotions include officers advancing to the ranks of Commissioner, Assistant Commissioner, and Chief Superintendent. The newly appointed commissioners include Martin Matembo, Arnold Makomo, Amold Mbayema, Anita Nzuza, Stanley Ndlouvu, Frederick C Mbunga, Tapwa Zingwena, Maxwell Chikunguru, Tapiwa Ndhoro, Tariro Lazarus, Susan Phiri, Joyleen Muzamani, Laura Chete, Susan Mpofu, Paul Nyathi, and other key figures who have been integral to police operations across the country.

Also promoted to Assistant Commissioner are Pumelani Kasapura, Felix Sibanda, Matilda Sibanda, Moses Gomo, Michael Choto, Henry Mutize, Richard Mbezi, Walter Gadzira, and several others.

The memo also highlights strict instructions for the newly promoted officers regarding the transition into their new roles. Notably, all promoted officers have been instructed not to don their new rank badges until they officially assume office, ensuring a coordinated transition across the departments.

Assistant Commissioner Nyathi, recognized for his articulate handling of communications within the force, is expected to bring a wealth of experience and a fresh perspective to his new role as Commissioner. This promotion is seen as a strategic move to bolster the leadership within the national police force as they continue to tackle various challenges facing the country.

The promotions come at a time when the police force is under increasing scrutiny and pressure to enhance their operations and accountability. With these new appointments, there is a renewed focus on strengthening the command structure and enhancing the operational capabilities of the police force to better serve the community.

The list of promoted officers and the specific instructions for the transition period have been disseminated to all relevant departments to ensure a smooth and effective implementation of these changes.

Further details about the individual roles and responsibilities of the newly promoted officers are expected to be released in the coming weeks.

