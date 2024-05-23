Mnangagwa Bribes War Vets To Dump Chiwenga

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Zanu President Emmerson Mnangagwa has promised to empower former liberation war fighters by giving them economic opportunities.

Mnangagwa also promised them medical aid and other benefits.

He made these pledges during a heated meeting he held with the War Veterans National Assembly in Harare on Wednesday.

The meeting came after reports of a fierce fight between Mnangagwa and his deputy President Constantino Chiwenga over succession.

At the meeting Mnangagwa said the war veterans will vote at the party’s elective Congress in October. He said:

From now on, the war veterans’ league and other leagues will be represented as you when we have our national elective congress. This, in terms of our practice, will be held in October.

The Congress will determine how Mnangagwa will proceed until the end of his presidential term in 2028.

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...