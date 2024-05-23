Mutsvangwa’s Son To Spend More Time In Prison

By A Correspondent| Neville Mutsvangwa, the son of Zanu-PF stalwarts Monica and Christopher Mutsvangwa, will remain in custody for an additional five days as his bail hearing has been rescheduled to May 27.

Mutsvangwa, aged 44, was detained on charges related to forex trading and money laundering two weeks ago. Initially denied bail by Harare magistrate Dennis Mangosi, he appealed the decision at the High Court.

The ruling was slated for Wednesday; however, the Investigating Officer’s written account of the proceedings was absent from the case file, prompting a postponement.

Notably, several other individuals facing similar accusations have been granted bail. According to lawyer Moses Mapanga, three of his clients secured bail due to the absence of compelling reasons to detain them further.

