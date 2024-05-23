Watch: Zanu PF Official Threatens To Kill Job Sikhala

ZimEye
2030 Agenda as it is currently conceived , constructed & promoted through intimidating Sloganeering is a very narrow mission that noone should lose sleep over. Its proponents want those it will serve to be physically around up to 2030 lording over us. Yes , 2030 only . The… pic.twitter.com/JwSTdOgkPz
— Dr Walter Mzembi (@waltermzembi) May 22, 2024
