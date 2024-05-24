Chamisa Spotted Dancing Mugidhi At Zion Church Service

ZimEye
By Political Correspondent-The most popular opposition politician, Nelson Chamisa, has been spotted dancing at the Zion church service.
The power of organised communities. Make them come to you, wear your uniform and Zeya. Politicians who want power must adhere to the demands of powerful caucus groups. 🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/hWFkyQri2n
— K (@begottensun) May 24, 2024
