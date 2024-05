Chamisa Unveils United States Of Africa Vision

HAPPY BIRTHDAY AFRICA…

A United States of Africa in our lifetime!!

OneAfrica

OneCurrency

OneBorder

OneVisa

OneTrade

OneVoice

OneVision

OneGovernment

Yes, this is the #NewAfrica.

The future of Africa is in our hands.

