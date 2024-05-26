Full List Of Chamisa’s People’s Government Ministers

By Political Correspondent- The Nelson Chamisa-linked opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has released the list of the names of its shadow cabinet.

On Friday, the party’s Chief Administrator, Jameson Timba, announced a shadow cabinet comprising 16 Shadow Ministers and their deputies.

In a statement, CCC said the responsibilities of the Shadow Ministers and their deputies include holding the government accountable and promoting alternative policies and ideas, among others.

Said CCC:

Their key responsibilities include holding the government accountable by scrutinizing the government’s policies and actions, developing and promoting alternative policies and ideas, serving as spokespeople for the party, articulating our values, principles, and positions on critical issues, participating in parliamentary debates, and communicating the party’s message and policies to the public through media appearances, speeches, and other events, among other key responsibilities.

Here is the full list of the shadow cabinet:

Finance, Economic Development & Investment Promotion – Corban Madzivanyika

Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs – Agency Gumbo

Defence & Liberation Veterans Affairs – Shakespear Hamauswa

International Relations – Gladys Hlatywayo

Home Affairs & Security – Martin Mureri

Industry & Commerce – Mirriam Matinenga

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development – Ellen Shiriyedenga

Local Government, National Housing and Public Works & Social Amenities – Ropafadzo Makumire

Mines, Energy & Power Development – Leslie Mhangwa

Education, Youth, Sport & Recreation-Takudzwa Ngadziore

Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare – Sithabisiwe Moyo

ICT & Courier Services and Media & Broadcasting Services – Darlington Chigumbu

Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water & Rural Development – Brian James.

Transport & Infrastructure Development– Zivai Mhetu

Environment, Climate, Tourism, Hospitality & Wildlife Management – Joana Mamombe

Health & Child Care-Daniel Molokele

Deputies

Defense & Liberation Veterans Affairs – Jabulani Hadebe

Education, Youth, Sport, Culture & Recreation – Desire Moyo

ICT, Media & Broadcasting and Broadcasting Services – Gift Mambipiri

Transport & Infrastructure Development – Hon. Lovemore Jimu

Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare – John Kuka

International Relations, Cooperation & Trade – Innocent Zvaipa

Health & Child care – Shine Gwangwaba

Home Affairs & Security – Maxwell Mavhunga

Industry & Commerce – Solani Moyo

Environment, Tourism & Climate Change – Desire Nkala

Women’s Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development – Judith Tobaiwa

Agriculture – Madalaboy Ndebele

Local Government – Jongson Matambo

Energy & Mines – Prosper Mutseyami

