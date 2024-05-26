Full List Of Chamisa’s  People’s Government Ministers

By Political Correspondent- The Nelson Chamisa-linked opposition Citizens Coalition for Change (CCC) has released the list of the names of its shadow cabinet.
On Friday, the party’s Chief Administrator, Jameson Timba, announced a shadow cabinet comprising 16 Shadow Ministers and their deputies.
In a statement, CCC said the responsibilities of the Shadow Ministers and their deputies include holding the government accountable and promoting alternative policies and ideas, among others.
Said CCC:
Their key responsibilities include holding the government accountable by scrutinizing the government’s policies and actions, developing and promoting alternative policies and ideas, serving as spokespeople for the party, articulating our values, principles, and positions on critical issues, participating in parliamentary debates, and communicating the party’s message and policies to the public through media appearances, speeches, and other events, among other key responsibilities.
Here is the full list of the shadow cabinet:
- Finance, Economic Development & Investment Promotion – Corban Madzivanyika
- Justice, Legal & Parliamentary Affairs – Agency Gumbo
- Defence & Liberation Veterans Affairs – Shakespear Hamauswa
- International Relations – Gladys Hlatywayo
- Home Affairs & Security – Martin Mureri
- Industry & Commerce – Mirriam Matinenga
- Women’s Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development – Ellen Shiriyedenga
- Local Government, National Housing and Public Works & Social Amenities – Ropafadzo Makumire
- Mines, Energy & Power Development – Leslie Mhangwa
- Education, Youth, Sport & Recreation-Takudzwa Ngadziore
- Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare – Sithabisiwe Moyo
- ICT & Courier Services and Media & Broadcasting Services – Darlington Chigumbu
- Lands, Agriculture, Fisheries, Water & Rural Development – Brian James.
- Transport & Infrastructure Development– Zivai Mhetu
- Environment, Climate, Tourism, Hospitality & Wildlife Management – Joana Mamombe
- Health & Child Care-Daniel Molokele
Deputies
- Defense & Liberation Veterans Affairs – Jabulani Hadebe
- Education, Youth, Sport, Culture & Recreation – Desire Moyo
- ICT, Media & Broadcasting and Broadcasting Services – Gift Mambipiri
- Transport & Infrastructure Development – Hon. Lovemore Jimu
- Labour, Manpower Development, Public Services & Social Welfare – John Kuka
- International Relations, Cooperation & Trade – Innocent Zvaipa
- Health & Child care – Shine Gwangwaba
- Home Affairs & Security – Maxwell Mavhunga
- Industry & Commerce – Solani Moyo
- Environment, Tourism & Climate Change – Desire Nkala
- Women’s Affairs, Community, Small & Medium Enterprise Development – Judith Tobaiwa
- Agriculture – Madalaboy Ndebele
- Local Government – Jongson Matambo
- Energy & Mines – Prosper Mutseyami