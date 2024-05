ZIFA Appoints New Warriors Coach

Spread the love

Manica Diamonds coach Jairos Tapera has been appointed the interim Warriors coach for the matches against Lesotho and South Africa early next month.

He will be assisted by Ngezi Platinum Stars coach Takesure Chiragwi as well as Green Fuel coach Saul Chaminuka.

Legendary coach Sunday Chidzambga will be the technical advisor.

Zimbabwe will face Lesotho on the 7th of next month before facing South Africa four days later.

ZBC News

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...