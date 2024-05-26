ZRP Cop Charges Chinese USD5030 To Date Zim Girl

An unsettling court case unfolded in Bikita involving betrayal, extortion, and misplaced authority. At the heart of the controversy was Detective Chengeto Pwaka of Bindura Central Police Station, charged alongside her accomplice, Nicodemus Mubvumbi. Their alleged victim, Gong Changlin, a Chinese national, found himself ensnared in a corrupt scheme that preyed upon his relationship with Tafadzwa Maphosa, a local Zimbabwean woman.

The events leading to the courtroom drama began innocuously, with Changlin and Maphosa engaging in what they believed was a simple romantic relationship. Unbeknownst to them, their love would attract unwarranted attention from Pwaka and Mubvumbi. The duo approached Changlin at Bikita Minerals Mine, deceitfully claiming that his relationship constituted a legal violation. Pwaka, wielding her authority as a CID officer, intimidated Changlin into parting with $2,000 to avoid supposed legal repercussions.

However, the extortion did not end there. Pwaka later accused Maphosa of an illegal abortion, further leveraging these accusations to extract $700 from the frightened couple. As their fear and vulnerability escalated, so did the demands of Pwaka and Mubvumbi. On a subsequent visit, they physically assaulted Maphosa, slapping her repeatedly and threatening imprisonment, ultimately coercing an additional $330.

By the time Pwaka and Mubvumbi had finished their ruthless campaign, they had extracted a staggering total of $5,030 from Changlin and Maphosa. The ordeal only came to light when the couple, driven to desperation, reported the matter to the police. The subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Pwaka and Mubvumbi, culminating in their appearance before Magistrate Elizabeth in Masvingo.

In court, the air was thick with tension as the details of the case were laid bare. The courtroom, packed with members of the local and expatriate communities, listened intently as the prosecution painted a vivid picture of manipulation and abuse of power. The defense, on the other hand, argued for leniency, citing Pwaka’s previous unblemished record and the alleged complicity of the victims in prolonging their contact with the accused.

Magistrate Elizabeth, after careful consideration, granted Pwaka bail set at $100, with the condition of weekly check-ins at Bindura Police Station. The case was adjourned to June 3, 2024, leaving the community in suspense and the victims in a limbo of fear and hope.

This case, emblematic of deeper issues within the Zimbabwe Republic Police and societal attitudes towards cross-cultural relationships, resonates beyond the borders of Bikita. It serves as a stark reminder of the dangers of corruption and the enduring strength of those who stand against it. As the trial progresses, all eyes will be on the outcome, which many hope will bring justice for Gong Changlin and Tafadzwa Maphosa and a reaffirmation of the rule of law in Zimbabwe.

