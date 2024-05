BREAKING: Missing Zambian PF MP Found Alive In Kafue

By A Correspondent | A missing independent MP who is aligned to former president Edgar Lungu, Jay Jay Banda has been reportedly found alive.

The revelations were made by politician Sean Tembo who said he has been found in Kafue.

“Jay Jay Banda has been found in Kafue,” said Tembo.

More to follow

