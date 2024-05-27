Chamisa Announces That He Will Release Special Statement Today

By A Correspondent| Former Citizens Coalition for Change leader Nelson Chamisa has announced that he is going to make a special announcement on the resolution of the 2023 general elections.

Posting on social media on Sunday, Chamisa said;

“Convivial greetings fellow citizens. Tomorrow, I’m going to release a special statement on the resolution of the 2023 August general elections. Watch the space! God bless you.#ForEveryone.”

Many people have accused Chamisa of not offering a solution or way forward with regards to the disputed 2023 Presidential elections while some said he had no plan, but the youthful politician has finally decided to speak and the nation is listening.

Chamisa who quit the CCC party after self imposed Secretary General Sengezo Tshabangu went on a rampage recalling elected representatives, is currently unattached and has said he derives his mandate from being the 2023 Presidential candidate as well as from the over 2 million people who voted for him.

