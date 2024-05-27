Court Acquits Women Charged With Soliciting

ZimEye
Masvingo Magistrate Court acquitted 5 women charged with soliciting for prostitution, safeguarding their freedom of association and movement. Gratitude to the Southern Africa Litigation Centre for legal support.@Follow_SALC @CMafuka @madochivasazim1 @mamacash @UrgentAct pic.twitter.com/Kbf8n2GDLL— Women in Governance and Peacebuilding (WIGP) (@P4WomenZw) May 24, 2024
Masvingo Magistrate Court acquitted 5 women charged with soliciting for prostitution, safeguarding their freedom of association and movement. Gratitude to the Southern Africa Litigation Centre for legal support.@Follow_SALC @CMafuka @madochivasazim1 @mamacash @UrgentAct pic.twitter.com/Kbf8n2GDLL