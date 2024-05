High Court Judge Recuses Self From Neville Mutsvangwa Issue

Spread the love

By A Correspondent| High Court judge Justice Esther Muremba has recused herself from the Neville Mutsvangwa and two others matter citing personal reasons.

Justice Muremba was expected to deliver a ruling on bail applications by the accused today. She referred the matter back to the registrar.

More to follow…..

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...