Johnathan Moyo Misses Home

Spread the love

By Political Reporter- Former cabinet minister Professor Johnathan Moyo has expressed a deep longing for his homeland.

In a recent video filmed by social media activist KingKandoro in Nairobi, Kenya, Moyo revealed that his heart remains firmly rooted in Zimbabwe.

Moyo was forced into exile in November 2017 following a coup by the military junta that ousted the late President Robert Mugabe.

Since then, he has been residing in Kenya.

Look who I found in Nairobi… 😅 pic.twitter.com/s1GA2ZhTiB — International Kandizzle ✈️ (@KingKandoro) May 26, 2024

Share this:

Post



Like this: Like Loading...