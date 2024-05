Luka, Toni, 10 Years Of Dominance

10 years of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos, 10 years of European dominance, 10 years of leadership, 10 years of sweeping all the stadiums of Europe… a duo that formed a golden era in the history of football.

Luca and Toni, in this order, painted with their feet a picture of Europe that will not be repeated…the last remnants of the lineage of great midfielders

