Prominent Mutare based bus operator, Isau Fungai Mupfumi who was arrested last Saturday following a spate of wild violent clashes by touts on Thursday has been granted bail.

Mupfumi who is a Zanu PF Central Committee member was granted US$1000 bail by Manicaland Provincial Magistrate, Tendai Mahwe on Monday afternoon.



