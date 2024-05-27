Mupfumi Under Fire For Soiling Ruling Party Name

By A Correspondent| Incarcerated Mutare businessman Isau Mupfumi’s woes continue to mount as he is now being accused of soiling Zanu PF’s name.

Mupfumi was arrested over the weekend for causing mayhem at some bus ranks in Mutare where he allegedly organised a group of armed thugs to beat his rivals.

Sources close to the developments said when he was arrested Mupfumi tried to find a scapegoat and implicated Inter Africa owner Mukumba who is believed to be outside the country.

“Mupfumi is a coward, he moves around telling people that he is Mr Mutare and he is well connected. In so doing he used the ruling party’s name to push his nefarious activities. His buses were contracted by Zupco but when the contract ended, he is now trying push out all transporters from Mutare.”

“He is in the habit of dropping names of party bigwigs and causing havoc in Mutare. The authorities must deal with him because the situation cannot continue like this. His conductors and marshalls are known for abusing travellers, now he is under fire, he wants to implicate other business people who have nothing to do with what is happening on the ground,”the source said.

This comes after national police spokesperson Commissioner Paul Nyathi on Sunday confirmed the arrest of Mupfumi.

“The Zimbabwe Republic Police confirms the arrest of bus operators, touts, criminal gangs and rank marshals in connection with public violence scenes, which rocked Mutare on May 23, and May 24, 2024,” he said.

“Mupfumi (62) was arrested together with Jelous Mukorera (36), Michael Chigaro (37), Tatenda Chamusingarevi (22), Cassidy Chabvuta (33), Clayton Muchineripi (24), Kudzanai Neshiri (24), Donemore Dube (44), Taurai Gumende (36), Constantine Makombe (21) and Tawanda Matara (42).

“Other suspects are Liberty Simonyi (28), Rodrick Chiutsi (32), James Bhekete (35), Daniel Kaibo (35), Daniel Edmore Shupai (25), Noah Mabota (26), Wayne Mafuta (21), Blessing Chikukwa (30), Donald Matakure (23), Oracio Migayo (18) and Luckmore Shamhu (30).”

Comm Nyathi said some of the suspects were hired and paid to engage in public violence using vehicles while carrying machetes and other weapons.

“In one of the incidents, police had to fire warning gun shots to effect arrests as the gangs were fighting and striking one another with machetes, stones, iron bars and other weapons. Some members of the public were caught in crossfire and sustained injuries.

“Police have recovered a white Toyota Hiace vehicle registration number ABF 2518, white Toyota Belta (AFA 6517), white Mazda 323 (ABM 8801), silver Toyota Wish (AEP 6689), white Honda Fit (AFM 1550), white Toyota Aqua (AGG 0083), knives, hoe handles, iron bars, stones, two slashers, a sjambok (whip) and a 1,5-metres long deformed bar,” he said.

