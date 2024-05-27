Perfect Weekend For Wangu Mazodze

By Stephen Chuma

CRSL

FC Wangu Mazodze City 4

Black Eagles 1

ERSL

Chiredzi Stars 0

FC Wangu Mazodze 1

Par Excellence! Brilliance! Perfection!

These are some of the superlatives to describe a good outing over the weekend by the two teams owned by US based football entrepreneur, Dr Richard Wangu Mazodze.

A breathtaking display of beautiful football from Wangu Mazodze teams is holding both the Central Region Soccer League (CRSL) and Eastern Region Soccer League (ERSL) spellbound. Despite being in its debut season in CRSL, FC Wangu Mazodze City is already causing shock waves in that league.

After a difficult start to the campaign, the team has found its footing in the league and is now just six points behind leaders after 9 rounds of matches.

The Isaac Nyabvure coached side has become talk of Kwekwe town after thumping the visiting Black Eagles 4-1 on Saturday. Football fans in that Midlands mining town surely can now begin to dream about a return of Premier Soccer League football to Baghdad Stadium.

In the Eastern Region, FC Wangu Mazodze under the tutelage of the experienced gaffer, Emeritus Rtd Warrant Officer Class II John Nyikadzino has not tasted defeat after 7 rounds of matches. A return of 6 wins and a draw is a clear sign that the team mean business this season.

To highlight how good they are, the Kingdom Boys have gone 630 minutes of football without conceding a goal. Such is their indomitable spirit that even when it looked like the team was headed for a draw against Chiredzi Stars yesterday, they found a way to score and win the match in the dying embers. That is a mark of champions!

Yesterday’s win extended FC Wangu Mazodze’s lead at the top of Eastern Region Soccer League with 5 points. Its early days, but Masvingo can now dream again of Premier Soccer League afternoons at Mucheke Stadium.

Good results reflect good management.

A paragon of excellence sculptured in peerless management is the driving force behind Wangu Mazodze football brand. This is a football brand that can be a template for proper football administration in the country.

No wonder there are echoes sounding Dr Richard Wangu Mazodze to throw his name into the ZIFA Presidency race.

